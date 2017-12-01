Menu
Login
News

Wallace House Arts and Crafts Annual Sale is on now

Looking to help contribute to the Wallace House Christmas Sale are Mickey Coghill and Maru Stasiak
Looking to help contribute to the Wallace House Christmas Sale are Mickey Coghill and Maru Stasiak Contributed

WALLACE House has opened its doors for the popular Noosa Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas sale under way starting this morning and running until next Saturday.

Each year they present a wonderful selection of unique, individual and delightful gifts created by the members and this year there is an even more diverse range.

There are 40 groups of varying crafts including needlework, knitting, quilting, mixed media, printing, art to mention a few and members of each have all contributed to this much anticipated sale.

There are booties and bed socks, books and bonnets, children's clothing for boys and girls, some with beautiful smocking that has to be seen; cushions and knick knacks and fantastic jewellery, pillow slips and aprons; ceramics, needlework of all sorts, Christmas decorations, toys, hand painted or crafted cards and too many other items to mention.

And the price is right. Gifts range from $2.00, the most expensive items are far below regular retail costs and all are hand made.

The Christmas sale hours are from 9am to 3.30pm. Further information call 54475007

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Upset at rural roads cash detour to coast project

Upset at rural roads cash detour to coast project

Councillor Ingrid is not happy at funds detour

Abby Rose Bikinis splashes out in Noosa

Abby Rose Bikinis will open a boutique in Noosa Heads this weekend.

Swimwear label opens boutique in Noosa Heads

Councillor says parking time limit 'ad hoc' planning

NOOSA councillor speaks out against changes to Hastings St parking

Bowled over by a cricket diversion by war 'brothers'

CRICKET TREAT: Randall Woodley with his special literary cricket offering.

Noosa cricket book

Local Partners