Wallace House Arts and Crafts Annual Sale is on now

Looking to help contribute to the Wallace House Christmas Sale are Mickey Coghill and Maru Stasiak Contributed

WALLACE House has opened its doors for the popular Noosa Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas sale under way starting this morning and running until next Saturday.

Each year they present a wonderful selection of unique, individual and delightful gifts created by the members and this year there is an even more diverse range.

There are 40 groups of varying crafts including needlework, knitting, quilting, mixed media, printing, art to mention a few and members of each have all contributed to this much anticipated sale.

There are booties and bed socks, books and bonnets, children's clothing for boys and girls, some with beautiful smocking that has to be seen; cushions and knick knacks and fantastic jewellery, pillow slips and aprons; ceramics, needlework of all sorts, Christmas decorations, toys, hand painted or crafted cards and too many other items to mention.

And the price is right. Gifts range from $2.00, the most expensive items are far below regular retail costs and all are hand made.

The Christmas sale hours are from 9am to 3.30pm. Further information call 54475007