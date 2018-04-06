Menu
Login
Sport

Wallace is relaxed and ready for another Games effort

DIVE IN: Tessa Wallace will compete in the 200m breaststroke during what is her third Commonwealth Games appearance today on the Gold Coast.
DIVE IN: Tessa Wallace will compete in the 200m breaststroke during what is her third Commonwealth Games appearance today on the Gold Coast. John McCutcheon
Tom Threadingham
by

SWIMMING: Tessa Wallace has braced herself for a tough battle in the pool as she hunts an opportunity to claim medal success at the Commonwealth Games.

While she faces a strong international field, Wallace believes one of her greatest challenges comes in the form of fellow Australian teammate, and Sunshine Coast product, Taylor McKeown.

McKeown is the defending champion in the 200m breaststroke, and also touched the wall ahead of Wallace at the national trials last month.

"Obviously there's my teammate Taylor McKeown who is definitely up there for a medal chance and then we've got a couple of big competitors from Canada, England and Scotland who will all be vying for that medal opportunity,” she said.

"I think it will be a tough race in the heats just to get into the final let alone getting onto the podium.”

Despite the pressure, the veteran Australian swimmer, who is in her third Commonwealth Games, wasn't too fazed.

"This is the most relaxed I think I've ever felt heading into a major competition like this,” she said.

She will dive into heat one of the 200m breaststroke on Saturday at 10.40am with hopes of securing a spot in the final later that day.

"The gold medal is always the goal when it comes to your main event but I'll be absolutely ecstatic to be on the podium because it's going to be a very tough field,” she said.

Topics:  commonwealth games swimming tessa wallace

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Woolies selling a plastic-free shop

Woolies selling a plastic-free shop

Noosa Woolies goes plastic free at Civic

Where the Wild Things prowl

Here there be wild creatures

Cooroy brushes up on body art

Fighting to the very end was Roy's brave way

Thelast resting place of Private Roy Barr (inset) of Tewantin special World War I graves the Querrieu British Cemetery.

Noosa Diggers remembered

Eroding lake's beauty as council looks to redress damage

TAKING TOLL: Lake Weyba's Sentinel Tree is a little worse for wear after years of erosion as a plan is underway to investigate increased foreshore usage

Council to do lake foreshore landscape plan

Local Partners