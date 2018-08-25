Menu
A woman was arrested at the Warwick RSL Memorial Club around 11:30pm last night.
Crime

Wallet swiped from bar while owner's back was turned

marian faa
by
25th Aug 2018 7:58 AM

WARWICK police arrested and charged a 36-year-old woman from Chermside after she allegedly stole a wallet from a person inside the Warwick RSL last night.

The owner left the wallet unattended for a period of time, in which it was allegedly stolen.

Police were called with the RSL around 11:30pm.

The woman was arrested and charged with stealing.

She is due to appear at the Warwick Magistrates Court on September 26.

The wallet was recovered and returned to the owner.

Warwick Daily News

