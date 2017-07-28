25°
Wallum wonders to be star exhibits

28th Jul 2017 5:41 AM
EXPERT: Lawrie Smithwill be in Noosa for the wallum festival.
EXPERT: Lawrie Smithwill be in Noosa for the wallum festival.

NICA's Noosa Wallum Festival, from August 25-27, promises something for everyone.

Keynote speaker Lawrie Smith OAM is well known in landscaping and garden design circles.

His history includes the original Roma Street Gardens in Brisbane where he used Australian native plants to create a riot of colour and texture.

Lawrie was also involved with the design of the Maroochy Bushland Botanic Gardens.

His career has included public and private gardens in Australia and overseas and his passion is using local native plants.

Lawrie's topic for the Wallum Festival dinner on Saturday evening is Design with Nature.

Local gardeners, landscapers and garden designers are welcome to attend the dinner to be held at the River Deck Restaurant on August 26 from 6pm.

Bookings are essential and may be made through www.noosariver.com.au where you will find information about the three-day festival and its program.

The festival will be held at the Bicentennial Hall Annexe at Sunshine Beach near Noosa Junction with displays, walks and entertainment.

A free community event will be held on Friday afternoon including Welcome to Country in the Wallum, bushfoods and demonstrations.

The coastal heathlands of the northern Sunshine Coast are part of the Maroochy-Noosa Wallum Corridor, and are listed as part of the National Estate.

Phone Stephanie on 544598118 for information.

