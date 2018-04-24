Walton nets big goal with trip to America

TOP TALENT: Sunshine Beach student Brad Walton will take part in the U21 World Deaf Basketball Championships in the US in July.

TOP TALENT: Sunshine Beach student Brad Walton will take part in the U21 World Deaf Basketball Championships in the US in July. John McCutcheon

BASKETBALL: Sunshine Beach State High School talent Bradley Walton is getting ready to head to America after winning selection in the Australian deaf basketball under-21 team.

The Year 12 student will line up in the green and gold of Australia at the eight-day World Championships to be held in Washington DC from July 6-14.

The 17-year-old said it was a "dream come true” to be representing Australia.

"To be able to travel to America is a big deal for me,” he said.

"I'm very proud to have the opportunity to represent Australia in the sport I'm passionate about.”

Despite being in his final year at Sunshine Beach SHS, Walton successfully manages his academic workload so that he can continue to sharpen his basketball skills.

He trains five days a week when his schedule allows and has played basketball at club level since 2015.

"Basketball will always be part of my week,” he said.

Walton said he is humbled by the level of support he has received in pursuit of his sporting goals.

"The support has been amazing from family and friends,” he said.

"I wouldn't be able to achieve this dream without them.”

The impressive player said he was excited to be visiting the "birthplace” of basketball in the United States. With graduation just around the corner, this year is set to be an action-packed adventure for Walton.

"School is going good and graduation isn't too far away,” he said.

"Who knows where my journey will take me.”