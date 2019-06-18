Wan'din'in hosts a reflective art display
TAKE a good hard look at yourself, your world, your emails, Facebook...is that who you are?
Unsubscribe Me the exhibition is a visual silence, a chance for reflection and a reprieve from the over-stimulation we all endure.
A display of minimal paintings, projections and a reflection booth for willing participants to enter, all give a glimpse into the stillness of artist Michael Ciavarella's mind.
Opposite to life's hectic adventures, Michael finds solace and therapy in minimalism and his painting process.
A conscious silence, art making forces him into simplicity.
Faced with questions we rarely give time to ponder, such as "who am I” and disappointing truths about the fast-paced world, Michael regains hope through painting.
An opportunity exists for viewers to also take a step outside their everyday obligations and reflect. Immerse yourself in texture, colour and contemporary installation and take a good hard look at yourself...
The official opening is this Friday from 6pm at Wan'din'in arts space, 73 Memorial Drive, Eumundi.
More details on this at www.discovereumundi
.com/arts-space/calendar.