STILLNESS: Artist Michael Ciavarella.
News

Wan'din'in hosts a reflective art display

18th Jun 2019 7:00 PM

TAKE a good hard look at yourself, your world, your emails, Facebook...is that who you are?

Unsubscribe Me the exhibition is a visual silence, a chance for reflection and a reprieve from the over-stimulation we all endure.

A display of minimal paintings, projections and a reflection booth for willing participants to enter, all give a glimpse into the stillness of artist Michael Ciavarella's mind.

Opposite to life's hectic adventures, Michael finds solace and therapy in minimalism and his painting process.

A conscious silence, art making forces him into simplicity.

Faced with questions we rarely give time to ponder, such as "who am I” and disappointing truths about the fast-paced world, Michael regains hope through painting.

An opportunity exists for viewers to also take a step outside their everyday obligations and reflect. Immerse yourself in texture, colour and contemporary installation and take a good hard look at yourself...

The official opening is this Friday from 6pm at Wan'din'in arts space, 73 Memorial Drive, Eumundi.

More details on this at www.discovereumundi

.com/arts-space/calendar.

art exhibition discover eumundi heritage and visitor centre unsubscribe me
Noosa News

