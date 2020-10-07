Menu
Crime

Wannabe Qld rapper sent back to the slammer

by Bianca Hrovat
7th Oct 2020 9:52 AM
A wannabe rapper from Brisbane's south was sent back to prison this week after he was found guilty of stealing a car just two months into the start of his parole.

Jessie James Hill, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle without its owner present via video link at the Richlands Magistrates Court.

 

Jessie James Hill won't be eligible for parole until January next year.
The court heard the car was reported stolen from Brisbane Rd, East Ipswich on September 6 and located by police in Middle St, Redbank a few days later.

A forensic unit investigated the car and found fingerprints inside that matched those of Hill.

Hill had "nothin'" to say about the incident, which occurred two months after he was let out on parole for a similar offence.

The young man had posted several images to social media following his release in July, picturing him posing outside of the prison walls in designer clothes.

 

 

Jessie James Hill had
Magistrate Stuart Shearer said by breaching his parole so quickly, Hill created a serious aggravating feature to consider in his sentencing.

"If you don't want to repeat this when released next time it's a good idea not to commit any more offences … but that's within your control," Mr Shearer said.

Hill was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment. He will be eligible for parole on January 14.

court crime jail rapper theft

