Want rain? You got it.

Heavy showers are predicted through to Thursday. Higgins Storm Chasers

NOOSA Shire is getting its feet wet.

It's a mixed bag of rainfall results around the region in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday, with Mt Tinbeerwah topping the charts at 78mm.

Hot on its heels is Lake Macdonald with 75mm, then Tewantin at 69mm.

Further inland, the totals drop a little, with Cooroibah picking up 66mm, Pomona at 50mm, just pipping Cooroy with 49mm.

Boreen Pt got 41mm, Doonan Ck 40mm, while Kin Kin received 31mm and Cooran 28mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts showers will ease from heavier falls on Thursday, but persist with small amounts over Friday and Saturday, while Sunday shold bring back our treasured sunny winter conditions.