Menu
Login
Heavy showers are predicted through to Thursday.
Heavy showers are predicted through to Thursday. Higgins Storm Chasers
News

Want rain? You got it.

by Alan Lander
26th Jun 2019 11:30 AM

NOOSA Shire is getting its feet wet.

It's a mixed bag of rainfall results around the region in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday, with Mt Tinbeerwah topping the charts at 78mm.

Hot on its heels is Lake Macdonald with 75mm, then Tewantin at 69mm.

Further inland, the totals drop a little, with Cooroibah picking up 66mm, Pomona at 50mm, just pipping Cooroy with 49mm.

Boreen Pt got 41mm, Doonan Ck 40mm, while Kin Kin received 31mm and Cooran 28mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts showers will ease from heavier falls on Thursday, but persist with small amounts over Friday and Saturday, while Sunday shold bring back our treasured sunny winter conditions.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Notice of Motion quashed

    Notice of Motion quashed

    News Jackson motion bid shot down 5-1

    Cooroy park talk 'wide of mark'

    Cooroy park talk 'wide of mark'

    News Total cost to be $3.92m

    Buyers looking for 'high-end' flooring trends

    Buyers looking for 'high-end' flooring trends

    News It's possible to have luxury flooring without luxury price tag

    Beck is back for local show

    Beck is back for local show

    News Sahara Beck checks in for gig