Wanted man on the run after hunt through canefield

A MAN wanted by police over a string of offences remained on the run last night after a major search through cane fields, backyards and creeks across Innisfail.

The 29-year-old Cairns man initially fled into bushland at Hudson on Sunday morning and was seen later in the day swimming across the Johnstone River, well-known for crocodiles, in a desperate bid to flee police.

Police are hunting an offender in a cane field at Innisfail. Picture: Supplied

A major search involving the Rescue 510 helicopter, multiple officers and the dog squad had been launched for the man whom police had described as potentially "dangerous".

Innisfail police Det Sgt Steve Bull said a number of cordons were set up throughout the town after sightings and he praised the community for their support.

"One such report included a male drinking water from a tap in a backyard of a Tramway Street address that was vitally important information from which the suspect narrowly avoided capture by crossing a nearby street," he said.

Police said they believed the man could "assist them" with several incidents including burglary, stolen vehicles and domestic violence offences which allegedly occurred during October in Townsville, Manoora and Hudson.

It is alleged the man may have stolen a white 2020 Volkswagen Polo hatchback with Queensland registration 375 ZPB, from Townsville last Tuesday night which was sighted in Hudson on Saturday.

"He may possibly be riding a stolen black and orange mountain bike and wearing dark pants," the police spokeswoman said. "If sighted, the public are urged not to approach the man as he may be dangerous, but to immediately call police on triple-0."

The man is described as being of Torres Strait Islander descent, approximately 170cm tall, with a solid muscular build and very short/shaved black hair.

