Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Have you seen Reece Latta?
Have you seen Reece Latta?
Crime

WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

Rebecca Lollback
by
13th Aug 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 7:24 PM

THE Tweed-Byron Police District has this afternoon urged members of the community to keep an eye out for Reece Latta.

>>> MORE NEWS: First it was the disco dong, now it's an $80,000 pandanus sculpture

The man is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Mr Latta is known to frequent the Tweed Heads, Banora Point and Gold Coast areas.

>>> TOP STORY: No doctors on duty in hospital's emergency department

"Thank you in advance to those who provide information and make our community safer," Tweed Byron Police District posted on its Facebook page.

If you can help locate Reece Latta, contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

>>> MORE CRIME NEWS: Young lovers led police on dangerous chase across two states

The public are reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

tweed byron police district wanted by police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I couldn’t get him out’: Truckie’s crash scene horror

        Premium Content ‘I couldn’t get him out’: Truckie’s crash scene horror

        Breaking A witness to a horrific crash that took the life of a man this morning said he saw the car fly off the Bruce Highway at 100km/h and crash into a creek bed.

        FAIR GO: New app cuts out water bill rip-off

        Premium Content FAIR GO: New app cuts out water bill rip-off

        Business A groundbreaking app has been developed to offer equity for unit owners when it...

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        News No new Queensland community COVID-19 cases for 12th day in a row

        How to catch trevally or queenfish: Scott Hillier

        Premium Content How to catch trevally or queenfish: Scott Hillier

        Fishing WATCH: Scott Hillier shares tips on catching trevally and queenfish