Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kieron Lee Cobbo, 40, was on bail and due to appear in court on Friday morning to be sentenced for robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and making threats.
Kieron Lee Cobbo, 40, was on bail and due to appear in court on Friday morning to be sentenced for robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and making threats.
News

Wanted woman: Accused on the run after court no-show

Danielle Buckley
22nd Nov 2019 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARRANT has been issued for a South Burnett woman accused of assault after she failed to show up in court.

Kieron Lee Cobbo, 40, was on bail and due to appear in Brisbane District Court on Friday morning to be sentenced for robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and making threats.

But her legal team were left with no one to defend after the Murgon woman was a no-show.

Ms Cobbo's barrister told Judge Richard Jones that they had been unable to reach her or "any member of her family".

Judge Jones issued a warrant for her arrest.

Ms Cobbo was sentenced to 12 months' probation in 2015 for a string of "alcohol-driven" offences after she went on a pay wave spree with a stolen bank card in Kingaroy. - NewsRegional

assault court kieron lee cobbo violence
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism campaign supports Coast after bushfires

        premium_icon Tourism campaign supports Coast after bushfires

        News Following the recent bushfires that impacted our community Visit Sunshine Coast has united with the local tourism industry to support the region.

        Call for ferry subsidy on river won’t wash

        premium_icon Call for ferry subsidy on river won’t wash

        News Noosa Council not keen of a ferry travel subsidy to help clear Hastings St...

        Radio silence from coroner as Kirra inquest mystery remains

        premium_icon Radio silence from coroner as Kirra inquest mystery remains

        News The Queensland Coroner has continued its refusal to explain over four years of...

        'We've had a breakthrough': Mayor declares on new TAFE site

        premium_icon 'We've had a breakthrough': Mayor declares on new TAFE site

        Council News Noosa Council can now start to consider uses for abandoned TAFE site without...