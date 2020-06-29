Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

War of words over Virgin job losses

by ANDREW POTTS
29th Jun 2020 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE State Government and Opposition are at crosspaths over the future of Virgin, with LNP leader Deb Frecklington calling on Labor to guarantee all jobs will be saved.

The struggling carrier was purchased last week by US company Bain Capital in a move welcomed by the Gold Coast tourism industry.

Its headquarters will remain in Brisbane but job losses are expected.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington wrote to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday demanding assurances no jobs would be lost.

"I am asking you guarantee all Queensland-based workers and contractors for Virgin Airlines will keep their jobs and that every existing regional air route is maintained," she wrote.

"Queensland taxpayers should expect nothing less, given your financial commitment to the carrier."

However a spokesman for Treasurer Cameron Dick hit back at Ms Frecklington.

"Once again, Deb Frecklington has demonstrated her complete lack of judgment," he said.

"Under Deb Frecklington there would have been no jobs at Virgin at all, because the LNP have consistently stated they would have taken no action and made no investment to save the airline."

Originally published as War of words over Virgin job losses

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk deb frecklington queensland government travel virgin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $70m development to support Noosa’s economic recovery

        premium_icon $70m development to support Noosa’s economic recovery

        News More than 200 local jobs will be created over the next 18 months as construction gets underway.

        Woman treated for spinal injuries after Doonan crash

        premium_icon Woman treated for spinal injuries after Doonan crash

        News A woman is being treated for spinal injuries following a crash in Doonan...

        $18m ‘eco lair’ in line for national award

        premium_icon $18m ‘eco lair’ in line for national award

        Property An $18 million eco lair constructed over five ‘challenging’ years into sand dunes...

        Zero new cases as Qld considers 2sq m rule

        premium_icon Zero new cases as Qld considers 2sq m rule

        News Premier hopeful the state can introduce 2sq m rule into smaller venues