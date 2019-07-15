Warm up with fine Italian this winter

WINTER MENU: Fratellini's owner Andrew Powell with two dishes from the new winter menu.

WINTER MENU: Fratellini's owner Andrew Powell with two dishes from the new winter menu. Michele Sternberg

WINTER warmers are a sure thing at Sunshine Beach's Fratellini these cooler months.

With blankets on the seats and outdoor heaters on, the only thing left to do is to choose from their new winter menu.

Their updated, seasonal menu boasts fresh ingredients and heartwarming Italian favourites.

Fratellini owner Andrew Powell said he and his team were passionate about serving up hearty, authentic Italian food.

"We use fresh ingredients, locally sourced and presented in an authentic Italian way,” Mr Powell said.

"I love Italian food and all things Italian.”

Their winter menu includes all their favourite pizzas and pastas as well as several new mouthwatering options.

Mr Powell said their goats cheese beignet and crispy fried baby calamari we the perfect winter entree options, while for main he said the gnocchi with slow braised beef cheek was always a winner.

ENTREE: Crispy fried calamari with spiced salt, pickled cucumber and chilli jam. Caitlin Zerafa

For those who love a quality steak, Mr Powell suggested Frateliini's prime aged wagyu eye fillet steak with gorgonzola mash.

"It's a Darling Downs aged wagyu with a five marble score,” he said.

"We use a mix of local and seasonal ingredients and the best quality imported Italian ingredients.”

MAIN: Prime aged wagyu beef is served with a gorgonzola mash. Michele Sternberg

Proud of their longevity, Mr Powell said Fratellini's success was a combination of loyal customers and a hard-working, passionate team, including head chef Mal Grant.

"These guys have a wonderful passion. Mal designs the menu and we've had our barista with us for nine years.”

"We have a beautiful positive, harmonious environment.”

Mr Grant has headed the Fratellini kitchen for four years after previously owning and running a successful restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand.

"I like to push the boundaries a little bit so it doesn't become too repetitious,” he said.

"A lot goes into deciding a menu.”

DESSERT: Apple, honey and blackberry crumble. Michele Sternberg

Fratellini will also update their drinks menu.

"We will be extending our cocktail list and our gin list,” Mr Powell said.

"Gin seems to be the in-thing right now.”

"We will also be introducing more local beers.”

Fratellini is open daily from 6.30am with their full menu available for takeaway or via Uber Eats.

"Everything is takeaway and we have great coffee.”

To book call 54748080.