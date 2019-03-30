Menu
LOCAL TALENT: Sari Abbott at last year's Noosa Busking Championships.
Warm up your vocals buskers, entries are now open

by Caitlin Zerafa
30th Mar 2019 2:00 PM

THAT time of year has come again as Noosa Busking Championships sends the call out to find Noosa's best musicians.

Held this year on June 8 and 9 at Noosa River, the championships coincide with popular Noosa Come Together Festival with finalists to take to the main stage during the Sunday event program.

The competition will be a great opportunity for local musos to have themselves heard with some big prizes up for grabs.

Busking co-ordinator Tony Oxley said he hoped musicians would consider entering to be part of the festival.

"Included in the prizes to be won will be the opportunity to busk at this year's Gympie Music Muster,” Oxley said.

"Our winner last year, Danny Horne, (also) went on to win third prize in the National Finals in Cooma last November.”

Whether you sing and play guitar or your style is more maracas and a tambourine, people of all ages - solo act or group - can apply to perform.

Mr Oxley is also calling on sponsors to be part of 2019 event.

"The big news for this week is Hutchinson Builders have agreed to sponsor the first prize to the overall winner.”

Noosa Busking works side by side with Noosa Come Together festival to provide an all-inclusive community event.

Mr Oxley said it was an inexpensive weekend for the family and catered for all abilities and disabilities.

The event also raises money for locals living with a disability to take part in sport.

Entry forms are available at www.noosabuskingchampionship.com and interested sponsors, public or private, can call 0411141344.

