Damaging hailstorms on collision course with Coast

UPDATE 3.50PM: A severe thunderstorm warning remains active for the Sunshine Coast with the chance of large hailstones and damaging winds.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said storms currently north of Kilcoy were tracking in a north-easterly direction west of Kenilworth and Conondale and towards Noosa Heads.

She said the severe storms would only have a couple of millimetres of rain in them with the problem more hail and wind.

At 3.25pm the BOM said severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the ranges south of Jimna. These thunderstorms were moving towards the northeast.

They were forecast to affect the area west of Conondale by 3:55 pm and Kenilworth by 4:25 pm.

Severe thunderstorms are rolling towards the Sunshine Coast.

Large hailstones and damaging winds are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The BOM's next warning would be issued by 4:20 pm.

More widespread unstable conditions have been forecast for the Sunshine Coast across this weekend particularly on Sunday with strong winds, hail and heavy rain possible.

EARLIER 2.40PM: Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology with the threat of large hailstones and damaging winds.

The warning was activated at 1.50pm and includes that Southeast Coast, Wide Bay and Burnett forecast districts.

BOM warns that severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Imbil, Kilcoy and Nambour.

A severe thunderstorm warning activated at 1.50pm.

A more detailed warning details thunderstorms that are moving northeast and are expected to affect the area west of Kilcoy and Moore by 2.25pm, and Mt Kilcoy and Linville by 2.55pm.

The next warning is due to be issued at 2.50pm.