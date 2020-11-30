Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detective Inspector Phil Hurst says the death of a two-year-old girl in Palmwoods at the weekend was a tragic accident. Picture: John McCutcheon/ File
Detective Inspector Phil Hurst says the death of a two-year-old girl in Palmwoods at the weekend was a tragic accident. Picture: John McCutcheon/ File
News

Warning as toddler choked in blind cord tragedy

Natalie Wynne
30th Nov 2020 11:35 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police say two-year-old girl died when a blind cord wrapped around her neck in a tragic accident at the weekend.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in Palmwoods after receiving reports of an "unresponsive child" about 11am on Sunday.

The toddler was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital but she couldn't be saved.

'Seriously wrongful': Noosa agency pays for staff's conduct

Fire forces two-week closure of island resort

Sunshine Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Phil Hurst said it was a tragic accident.

"Any incident involving a young child is tragic for all involved," Detective Inspector Hurst said.

"The family is understandably devastated, there were other children in the house at the time.

"It's a terrible reminder for all parents to be aware of, blind and curtain cords are dangerous."

The death has been described as not suspicious.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

blind cords choking death editors picks palmwoods police toddler
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Devastated: ‘Loved’ boat destroyed in blaze

        Premium Content Devastated: ‘Loved’ boat destroyed in blaze

        Breaking Devastated owners have watched on as their “loved” boat was engulfed by flames on the Noosa River.

        Musician releases pent-up passion as gigs restart

        Premium Content Musician releases pent-up passion as gigs restart

        News A collection of Latin musicians will unleash on a sold-out audience.

        Backyard bliss: Coast’s most inspired landscaping

        Premium Content Backyard bliss: Coast’s most inspired landscaping

        Lifestyle The best of Sunshine Coast landscaping has been celebrated with winners absolutely...

        Please help: IVF hope after teacher's skate park death

        Premium Content Please help: IVF hope after teacher's skate park death

        News A fund to help the devastated fiancee of the man who died following a skate park...