Warning for pet owners after spike in deadly illness

Animal Emergency Service Veterinary Manager Danielle Huston has seen a surge in paralysis tick cases on the Coast.

Pet owners are being urged to keep an eye on their pets with a spike in the number of dogs and cats affected by deadly paralysis ticks across the Sunshine Coast.

Animal Emergency Service Veterinary Manager Danielle Huston said the clinic was treating several animals a day.

"We have maybe a week or so where we only had a couple but we're back to a couple a day now," she said.

"It's still nothing like what it was in October, which is normal but we have seen a rise again.

"Ticks reproduce really well in warm, wet environments and so often after periods of rain it's quite common for us to see a lot of ticks again."

The small parasites found along the east coast of Australia cause progressive muscle paralysis, that can be fatal if left untreated.

Ms Huston said it had been a tough year in the 24hr clinic.

"I've been an emergency vet for 10 years and I think this year is the worst one we've had," Ms Huston said.

"It takes a huge mental toll on our team.

"It's obviously distressing as an owner to see your pets go through that.

"But for us, when it's patient after patient and the ones where we're doing everything right, it is absolutely heartbreaking.

"And when it happens day after day, after day in the height of ticks season, it takes a huge toll."

The message for pet owners now is prevention is far better than cure.

"I really encourage people on the Sunshine Coast to have prevention all year round," Ms Huston said.

"There's a lot of different products out there with varying efficiency, it also depends on your lifestyle as well.

"There's tablets, there's collars, there's spot ons.

"There's a whole range of different things, so talk to your regular vet about your pet, your circumstances and what's right for you.

"Because it's not necessarily one size fits all."

Paralysis tick

Signs of tick paralysis include:

wobbly back legs,

retching,

lethargy or collapse,

difficulty breathing,

trouble swallowing,

a change in their bark or meow.

If you find a tick on your pet it is an emergency, contact your vet or an after-hours emergency vet immediately for advice.