THE BIG WET: More 'intense' falls, flash flooding on way

Kait Manchi walks through floodwaters at North Arm after dropping her daughter at school after days of heavy rainfall on the Sunshine Coast. Photo Lachie Millard

THE Bureau of Meteorology is warning further heavy rainfall is likely for the coastal catchments on the Sunshine Coast and across southeast Queensland this weekend.

A flood watch was yesterday in place across the region, with areas in the Maroochy and Mary River catchments receiving more than 300mm in the 48 hours to Friday.

Rainfall eased yesterday afternoon. However, showers and thunderstorms with the chance of moderate to heavy falls are possible across the weekend, particularly from tonight.

The bureau has warned catchments in the flood watch area already saturated from rain this week were likely to respond quickly to further heavy falls, with minor flooding a possibility.

Further localised flooding and disruptions to transport routes were likely, the bureau said.

It has called on people living or working along rivers and creeks to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings.

The rain came fast and hard overnight into Friday, with some towns receiving more than 100mm in less than two hours.

Yandina received 161mm in the 24 hours from 9am Thursday, and most of that in the early hours of Friday.

The hinterland town's two-day total was well in excess of 200mm, with nearby Eumundi recording 158mm on top of 147mm the previous day.

Bureau forecaster Lauren Pattie said the town had recorded between 110-120mm in about 1.5 hours.

She said the Coast had received the heaviest falls for southeast Queensland.

Rainfall totals of between 20-40mm, and up to 60mm under a thunderstorm, are likely today before the intensity ramps up tomorrow, with falls of between 60 and 80mm.

Wendy Birrell, from Discover Eumundi, yesterday said the town had experienced constant rain for two days, with water flooding under some houses. Volunteers also reported trouble passing through Doonan Bridge Rd, while Ms Birrell said water was seen flooding onto the gutters and footpath on the corner of Gridley St and Memorial Drive at Clem Park.

Meanwhile in Maroochydore and Noosa, State Emergency Services groups reported a surprisingly quiet night Thursday.

Ray Trinder said the Maroochydore unit had received its first call for sandbags about 7.30am. Mr Trinder said if the situation worsened, Sunshine Coast Council would open a sandbag pick-up area.

In Noosa, Aram Ross said the unit had five calls for help overnight, two of which required tarping of roofs.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it was monitoring two low-pressure systems in the Coral Sea. The first was expected to intensify into a tropical cyclone today before dropping into a low-pressure system, while the other has the potential to develop in the Coral Sea, but not for the next seven days.