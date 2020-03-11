Menu
The Nambour Library is closed for cleaning after a confirmed coronavirus case. Queensland Health says the risk to patrons and staff is low.
Health

Warning issued after confirmed case at library

Ashley Carter
11th Mar 2020 11:00 AM

RESIDENTS have been warned that a person with confirmed coronavirus had visited the Nambour Library on Thursday, March 5.

Division 5 Councillor Jenny McKay issued a warning to the public that the person had visited the library between 9.30am and 1pm.

After undertaking a risk assessment, Queensland Health has advised the risk to patrons and staff was low.

However the Nambour Library is today closed as a precaution so it can undergo cleaning.

Anyone who may have visited the library on March 5 and who has developed any symptoms will be urged to isolate themselves immediately and contact their GP for further advice.

Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat and fatigue or shortness of breath.

According to Cr McKay, library staff have been provided advice and support.

Queensland Health has advised that the council has taken all necessary and appropriate action and precaution.

Council will continue to work with Queensland Health's protocols in relation to the matter.

