Warning on a recycling “no no”.

AS NOOSA looks to increase it recycling rate, the council “bin auditors” are pointing the finger at a major “spoilage” culprit.

And that is the throway line of polystyrene trays, packaging and containers.

Noosa Council is appealing to residents and visitors not to ditch these items in the recycling bin.

”Not everything that features the recycling logo can go in the yellow-topped recycle bin,” the council has posted to social media.

“Polystyrene trays and packaging often features the recycling logo, however it cannot go in our recycling bins as it gets caught in the cardboard and paper stream, causing contamination. “If you have bigger amounts of polystyrene you can take it to the Resource Recovery Facility at the Eumundi Rd Landfill where you can drop it off for free and it will be taken to Brisbane and recycled.”

For more recycling tips: https://bit.ly/37lm28e.