Asian man university student choosing and picking off book from bookshelf in college library for education research. Bestseller collection in bookstore. Scholarship or educational opportunity concepts
Crime

Warnings to stay alert following scam calls

Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor
1st Mar 2021 12:55 PM
RESIDENTS are being urged to remain vigilant following a spate of recent scam phone calls asking for payment of overdue fees.

Townsville City Council is warning residents to ignore scam phone calls which appear to be trying to collect overdue library fines.

A Townsville City Council spokeswoman confirmed council has received calls from members of the public trying to pay large library fines.

Mayor Jenny Hill said these were not legitimate calls.

"These are bogus phone calls being made by scammers who are asking for hundreds of dollars in library fines to be paid to them," Cr Hill said.

"Council does not call CityLibraries users directly to advise them of fines, and does not charge fines for overdue books.

"Anyone who receives a call like this should disregard it. Anyone who has received one of these calls and has paid money to the caller should call Policelink on 131 444."

To check if you have any outstanding library fines, visit council's website.

 

 

Originally published as Warnings to stay alert following scam calls

