Warrant issued for accused killer missing from court

John Joseph Taylor was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning to be sentenced over the death of cyclist Cameron Frewer. Amber Hooker

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of killing cyclist Cameron Frewer on a Sunshine Coast road.

Maroochydore District Court this morning heard John Joseph Taylor will not be appearing in court today as barrister Simon Lewis and law firm Chelsea Emery and Associates sought leave to withdraw.

Catherine Frewer leaves court after warrant issued for husband's accused killer: Catherine Frewer and her lawyer would not talk to media after a warrant was issued for John Joseph Taylor this morning when he failed to appear in court.

Mr Lewis said Taylor's solicitors "did everything they could" to have him appear in court.

Taylor was in court last week, on February 6, when he heard he was required to appear in court today.

