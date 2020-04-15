Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
News

AFP used 'invalid' warrant to raid journalist’s home

by Craig Dunlop
15th Apr 2020 11:06 AM

The High Court has ruled the warrant used to search News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst's Canberra home last year was invalid.

The Court has ordered that it be quashed.

Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.
Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.

News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 over stories she wrote revealing secret plans to expand the government's spying powers.

The full bench of the High Court on Wednesday unanimously found there was not enough precision in the drafting of the warrant.

However, only two judges ordered that material seized during the search be destroyed, meaning it could still be used by police.

Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles

The court did not consider whether the Australian Federal Police raid infringed on implied freedom of political communication.

The AFP has been ordered to pay court costs.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        premium_icon 'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        Education The Queensland Teachers Union president has slammed the PM for creating ‘mass confusion’ around whether parents should send their children to school next week.

        • 15th Apr 2020 9:50 AM
        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland coronavirus: Five new cases overnight, total at 999

        • 15th Apr 2020 9:41 AM
        Overnight smash leaves patient hospitalised

        premium_icon Overnight smash leaves patient hospitalised

        News A patient has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy...

        Praise for Easter shutdown but park remains closed

        premium_icon Praise for Easter shutdown but park remains closed

        News Noosa car parks reopen after Easter lockdown