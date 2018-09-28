Warriors re-sign star duo, but Luke still on the loose

Dally M interchange player of the year Jazz Tevaga has re-signed with the Warriors. Picture: Daniel Munoz

ISSAC Luke remains the big guessing game at the Warriors after two more forwards extended their NRL deals.

Prop Bunty Afoa has committed to the improving Auckland club until 2021 while utility forward Jazz Tevaga will stay until at least the end of next year, with an option for 2020.

The retention of both young Samoan internationals means the Warriors will have close to the same squad in 2019 to that which ended their finals drought with an eighth-placed finish this season.

While Tevaga's stay had been forecast, coach Stephen Kearney was delighted the club had convinced Afoa to stay for three more campaigns.

"Bunty has been terrific for us, even more so when you consider he was only 21 for almost the entire season," he said.

"What he gives us is real consistency in effort and performance which makes him one of the most impressive young forwards in the game."

Tevaga's signature comes two days after he was crowned interchange player of the year at the Dally M Awards.

Luke's future is less assured although the odds of him staying in Auckland improved this week when the Newcastle Knights confirmed they had withdrawn an offer for the veteran hooker.

The Warriors have offered a one-year contract to 31-year-old Luke, who is poised to undergo an operation on a troublesome shoulder which could see him miss the opening weeks of next season.

Luke is seeking a longer deal but this week reiterated wanted to remain in Auckland if possible.

"My manager is trying everything he can to get a really good contract," he told NRL.com.

"In saying that, I'm happy where I am and obviously I want to stay."