Wartime hut built by 'army'

MEN IN BLUE: Noosa Men's Shed members stand in front of their new hut

FROM one Army to another.

That's the story of a 60-foot long (18.3m) Australian Army Lysaght hut, originally designed and packed for despatch to South Vietnam in the 1960s, but which never made the journey.

Instead, it sat in military storage for 50 years, until someone decided that it, and many of its cohort, could be sold off as surplus to military requirements.

Enter former Wide Bay MP Warren Truss, who managed to snaffle one of the Meccano-like prefabricated huts for the Noosa Men's Shed.

Made by steel manufacturer John Lysaght, each hut was packed into six hardwood crates containing everything needed for a remote-area assembly without power tools or a nearby hardware store. Even the hand-tools needed were included in an old ammunition box.

In the late 1960s, the Army had ordered huts to be used by its soldiers in South Vietnam as field hospitals, post offices and stores huts.

The contents of the crates, dated between 1967 to 1971, were all well made to the Army specifications and the parts connected almost as if they had been made on the same day, shed president John Williams said.

By 2015 the deal was under way, by April 2016 the concrete slab was down at the shed site, and a cast of many began to offer support from Noosa Council to Unitywater to the Federal Government to local businesses, all for the 'army of men in blue' shed members, who erected the hut themselves.

And on Thursday, the new shed was officially opened, complete with in-built rest rooms, kitchen and canteen, already christened 'Des and David's Diner'.

"Some shed members went to [the town of] Howard, and some saw a building like this,” Men's Shed vice president Paul Asbury told the assembled audience.

"They came back and spoke to Warren Truss,” thus setting things in motion.

Mr Asbury pointed to the wood-panelled walls, saying "we made them out of the packaging the building came in”.

And he spoke of the immense pride he had in his fellow members, who collectively undertook 95% of the work to erect and prepare the building.

"It does show what can be done with local traders and organisations like the Men's Shed.

"This is about good-natured humour and cooperation among men, who have achieved a great thing.

"This is not what someone else did - we did it.”

Mr Williams spoke of the pride the membership held in their work and the support they got from the community.

"The building process, the sense of purpose, the camaraderie and sense of achievement created an opportunity to improve the mental and physical health of the 170 shed members without us even realising it,” Mr Williams said.

"The hut, affectionately named the 'Long Shed', will host activities and events that will continue to keep our members healthy and happy and this will flow on to their families and the community.”