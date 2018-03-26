Menu
Login
News

Warwick house catches fire while owners are not home

HOUSE FIRE: Crews were called to Rose St last night where a fire had started in the bathroom of a house.
HOUSE FIRE: Crews were called to Rose St last night where a fire had started in the bathroom of a house. Bev Lacey
Elyse Wurm
by

WARWICK fire crews were called to a house fire on Rose St last night, which started while the occupants were not at home.

Called to the scene at 7.42pm, crews arrived to find a small fire in the bathroom in the back corner of the house.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said two trucks, a water tanker and smaller appliance from Warwick all responded to the blaze.

The fire was brought under control and crews left the scene about 9.25pm.

A fire investigation team will return to the home today to determine the cause of the fire.

Topics:  bathroom fire editors picks house fire queensland fire and emergency services rose st

Warwick Daily News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Gambling free: 'Run-down' Irish pub's transformation

Gambling free: 'Run-down' Irish pub's transformation

WHEN this "retired" couple decided they needed a new challenge, they took on a massive undertaking to make an old, run-down Irish pub new again.

Rising cyclist stirs up Games passions

GAMES EXCITE: Noosville State School welcomes champion cyclist Kristina Clonan ahead of the Commonwealth Games baton relay in Noosa.

Commonwealth Games excitement building

Coming clean for allas 7.3 tonnes of rubbish collected

CLEANING UP: These dedicated volunteers help collect our rubbish.

Clean up in Noosa

Ratepayers sending message 'foreshore'

Councillor Brian Stockwell.

Petition to stop public land use creep

Local Partners