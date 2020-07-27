WASHED UP: Our plastic beach scourge

Sally Godfrey's collection of beach plastics over the weekend.

Noosa’s run-in with COVID-19 has done little to the stem the flow of plastics washing up on our beach during Plastic Free July.

A post on social media over the weekend by Sally Godfrey of the aptly named Castaways Beach has highlighted a worldwide dilemma that will still be around once the pandemic impacts have finally faded.

Thanks 4.5 million times for being plastic free

“Collected at Castaways this morning in an hour … stuff left on the beach, thrown overboard, washed in from far away,” Sally said.

Sally Godfrey was dismayed by her beach plastic finds.

Her post attracted more than 50 replies from mostly appalled locals.

Jez Kibb has been sailing from Australia to Japan for years and said the ocean was full of plastic.

“You don’t go more than 30 seconds without seeing plastic,” Jez said.

“Went on the drift for 18 days last year. 700 nautical miles east of Philippines and the amount of plastic that gathered in the swirl beside the ship was so disheartening to see … more and more in sea strainers every year.”

Frances Lillee said the walking on the beach after rain when the drains have flushed was depressing.

“Always cigarette butts, Chupa Chup sticks, chocolate bar wrappers, tile spacers, silicon tube cut-offs, silicone globs, golf hole keepers, coffee cup lids, water bottle tops, sauce sachets and those stupid soy sauce/vinegar fish and their red lids,” Frances said.

“Not sure why plastic bags have been banned yet people can get away with dropping all this other plastic ‘shite’ on the ground.”

Lynette Graham said she did a pick up of micro-plastics there last week.

“So disheartening,” she posted.

Michael Luxford summed it up with a nod to the coronavirus infections sweeping the globe.

“Just another indication that the deadliest virus on this planet are humans. Nature would clap hands if our species became extinct,” he said.