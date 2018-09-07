Menu
Login
Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility at Paget
Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility at Paget Stuart Quinn
Politics

Waste levy now one step closer

Madura Mccormack
by
7th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

THE controversial government-imposed waste levy bill has been introduced into parliament.

In a statement yesterday, the state government said it was now "one step closer to stopping New South Wales trucks from dumping waste in Queensland".

The State Government's proposed levy will come into effect in 2019 at $70 per tonne of general waste to landfill, and cost as much as $150 per tonne for regulated waste-on top of rates already imposed by local councils.

The levy is expected to increase by $5 a year for four years for general waste.

The council has previously voiced its concern for the waste levy, and will propose the government consider introducing a two-band levy system in line with NSW and Victoria, with different rates between metropolitan and regional areas.

The levy will begin on 4 March 2019.

nsw queensland rubbish dumping waste levy
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Country fun for all as show opens

    Country fun for all as show opens

    News Gates are open this Friday and Saturday, so come and enjoy the best of local agriculture

    Expo showcases creative talents

    Expo showcases creative talents

    News It's all hand-made

    Oyster project a key example

    Oyster project a key example

    News Estuary rejuvenation leading the way

    Puppy fun for everyone

    Puppy fun for everyone

    News Four-legged friends and families help a good cause

    Local Partners