WATCH: 1923 car revs its engine for fundraising mission

NOOSA folk might have caught a glimpse of one of Australia's rarest - and oldest - cars on Monday, as it took off to finish its 10,000km adventure.

Andrew Cannon AM has been travelling across our sunburnt country in his 1923 Presentation Vauxhall to raise $150,000 for the Cathy Freeman Foundation and spent the last week having a pit stop in Noosa.

To celebrate 10 years since setting up the foundation supporting indigenous children's education, Mr Cannon decided to drive through the centre to the top of our country and back on a fundraising mission.

"It's been a really interesting trip, I've had over 40 stopovers in different towns," Mr Cannon said.

"The car is a really special car, it's a 1920s Grand Prix car, capable of 200km an hour in its day.

"It'd have to be the longest unassisted drive of its kind - we have no backup, except the tools and a phone and satellite phone.

"People do get a shock when you pass a caravan going 100kmh on the highway and you're going 110." 

Andrew Cannon AM arrived in Noosa last week after driving 8000km in his vintage car to raise money for the Cathy Freeman Foundation.
Andrew Cannon AM arrived in Noosa last week after driving 8000km in his vintage car to raise money for the Cathy Freeman Foundation. Amber Macpherson

Mr Cannon began in Melbourne on August 15 and has made it to Coober Pedy, Alice Springs, Darwin, Palm Island and Rockhampton.

He said he's on track for reaching the fundraising target but was also pleased with the awareness raised.

"We've raised $130,000, I'm almost at the goal," he said.

"On Palm Island, the (school) attendance rate has gone from 23% to over 90%."

Visit cathyfreeman foundation.org.au.

Topics:  andrew cannon cathy freeman foundation education indigenous children noosa vauxhall vintage car vintage motoring

Noosa News

