A car was engulfed in flames after it overheated at Banora Point.
News

WATCH: Car bursts into flames at Banora Point

Rick Koenig
by
15th Nov 2018 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:46 PM

A FURIOUS fire has engulfed a car which overheated while driving on the Pacific Motorway through Banora Point.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue Station Officer Pryce Conlan said firies received the call at about 1.45pm and arrived at the scene four minutes later to find an old Holden Commodore up in flames.

 

He said the two passengers of the vehicle were safe and well while traffic was blocked northbound on the highway for approximately 15 minutes while the fire was extinguished, which took around 10 minutes.

NSW police and Ambulance also attended.

Mr Conlan said the motorway had since been reopened and the burnt-out car towed from the scene.

banora point editors picks fire fire and rescue nsw tweed fire and rescue
Tweed Daily News

