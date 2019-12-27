WATCH: Coast man caught at highest speed in state

POLICE have released vision of a Coast man driving 60km/h over the speed limit before allegedly returning a breath alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.

The 27-year-old from Glenview was driving up the Bruce Highway at Cooran at 6pm on December 23 when he was stung by a police officer on a motorcycle.

The officer detected the man driving 170km/h in the 110km/h zone, the highest speed detected across the state since Monday.

It is also alleged the man provided a BAC of 0.107 per cent, more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

The body worn vision was released as part of a Christmas Road Safety Campaign as police continue to plead with motorists to drive safe on Queensland roads.

Since Monday, more than 100 drink drivers were charged and 11,000 motorists were caught speeding across Queensland.

Speaking at a conference about the campaign this morning, Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating from the Road Policing Command highlighted the behaviour of the Glenview man.

"We look forward to seeing some people explaining their behaviour to a magistrate," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"That's just inexcusable, it's irresponsible and quite frankly it's ridiculous behaviour with the constant messaging that goes on at this time of year."

The Glenview man was fined $1,245 and 8 demerit points for speeding and will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on January 16 in relation to drink driving.