A TEENAGER has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly possessing drugs and leading police on a dangerous car chase through Sunshine Coast suburbs on Saturday night.

Police will allege the teen initially stole a Toyota LandCruiser and its trailer from a Fremantle Place address in Kulin just after 5:30pm, and proceeded to drive dangerously, allegedly colliding and with a parked car around the corner in Elkhorn Street and failing to stop.

Police noticed the vehicle travelling dangerously on Sugar Road a short time later and commenced a pursuit.

Even with multiple deployments of police tyre deflation devices along Maroochydore Rd and Bungama St, police say the vehicle continued to recklessly run rampage through Maroochydore streets for the next hour.

About 6.35pm the teenager lost control on Horton Parade causing the car to jackknife and crash into a gutter, police will allege.

The 14-year-old driver was taken into custody at the scene and allegedly struck an officer causing minor face swelling.

Police also allege that upon a search of the boy, they located a quantity of drugs and a knife.

He has been charged with nine offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, driver fail to immediately stop at an incident, evasion, possession of a knife in a public place, possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensils and trespass.

The boy will be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Originally published as Watch: Cops pursue stolen 4WD and trailer