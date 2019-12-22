WATCH: Dramatic car rollover as tyre bursts

CALLIOPE Road Policing unit has released footage of a car rollover following a tyre burst in hopes of reminding drivers the importance of checking their vehicles before long trips.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said in the video a crash occurred after a tyre blew on a vehicle driving in Biloela.

"Whilst the tyre was legal it was getting due for replacement and failed while driving, resulting in the crash," Sen Sgt English said.

"In this case, the driver was fortunate there were no vehicles travelling in the other direction and nobody was hurt in the crash."

He said it was a timely reminder to check your car.

"With the expected increase in road users over the Christmas period, it is well worth checking your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before starting on your holiday trip," he said.