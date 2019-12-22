Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Car rolls over after tyre bursts
News

WATCH: Dramatic car rollover as tyre bursts

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALLIOPE Road Policing unit has released footage of a car rollover following a tyre burst in hopes of reminding drivers the importance of checking their vehicles before long trips.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said in the video a crash occurred after a tyre blew on a vehicle driving in Biloela.

"Whilst the tyre was legal it was getting due for replacement and failed while driving, resulting in the crash," Sen Sgt English said.

"In this case, the driver was fortunate there were no vehicles travelling in the other direction and nobody was hurt in the crash."

He said it was a timely reminder to check your car.

"With the expected increase in road users over the Christmas period, it is well worth checking your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before starting on your holiday trip," he said.

More Stories

Show More
burst tyre car crashes car rollover editors picks rollover crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for rational response to holiday hordes

        premium_icon Call for rational response to holiday hordes

        Council News Council candidate vocal on push to curb tourism numbers without proper study.

        Community library to put a smile on your dial

        premium_icon Community library to put a smile on your dial

        News A passion for reading has inspired a new community library housed in a boat and...

        Fire disaster poses threat for ‘fussy’ glossies

        premium_icon Fire disaster poses threat for ‘fussy’ glossies

        Environment This year’s bushfires around Peregian have experts concerned the threatened local...

        Eumundi’s family friendly New Year’s celebrations

        premium_icon Eumundi’s family friendly New Year’s celebrations

        News There’s no need to organise a babysitter for your New Year’s celebrations.