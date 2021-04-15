Menu
A driver steers into the waves on Fraser Island.
News

WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content

A video shared on Facebook page I Got Bogged on Fraser Island this week has highlighted bad driving behaviour on the World Heritage-listed destination.

The video showed a four-wheel drive being driven erratically, with the car being steered straight into the water off the beach.

Hundreds of people reacted and commented on the video, with many saying it was drivers like those behind the wheel who ruined it for everyone else.

It comes after police last month issued a reminder to tourists about driving safely on Fraser Island.

The statement warned that beach conditions could be unpredictable and could change quickly, with washouts often difficult to see until drivers were almost upon them.

Drivers were urged to be patient and to remember that road rules apply on the island as on the mainland.

Originally published as WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

