WATCH: Flyover shows exactly where Rocky Ring Road will go

AFTER years of peering at maps of the proposed $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road project, the people of Central Queensland can now view a spectacular animated flyover of the 17km long development.

Released by the Department of Transport and Main Roads today, the video shows a number of new roundabouts, intersections, overpasses and a new Fitzroy River crossing which will cut out 19 sets of traffic lights, improve safety and slash travel times for 35,000 daily drivers.

The video reveal was complemented by the release of the concept design for the major infrastructure project, along with news that the next round of community consultation would be launched online this month.

This is the massive roundabout planned for the Capricorn Highway linking onto the Rockhampton Ring Road.

Anticipated to generate up to 800 jobs, the Rockhampton Ring Road project is jointly funded by the Federal Government ($800 million) and State Government ($200 million), with early works expected to begin in 2021 and construction to be completed by 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack confirmed the concept design for the Rockhampton Ring Road was finalised.

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

"The latest round of consultation is an opportunity for the community to better understand the project and share their feedback," Mr McCormack said.

"Due to COVID-19, face-to-face engagement with the public has been postponed, however sharing this information with the community is important to ensure we receive a wide range of feedback, which will inform the design.

MOVING AHEAD: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry are pleased to see progress on the highly anticipated ring road project.

"The Rockhampton Ring Road is key to keeping Central Queensland moving efficiently and ensuring the city continues contributing to the region's economic growth."

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Rockhampton Ring Road project would enhance the capacity, safety and accessibility of the road network in Rockhampton.

"Taking trucks off suburban streets, reducing travel times, peak hour congestion and improving flood immunity on the Bruce Highway will make life a lot easier for locals and businesses," Mrs Landry said.

"The Rockhampton Ring Road is key to keeping Central Queensland moving efficiently and ensuring the city continues contributing to the region's economic growth."

After recently inspecting major road upgrades around Rockhampton, Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said once shovels hit the ground, the Ring Road project would be the largest road project in Queensland, supporting close to 800 jobs.

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

"We've already seen construction businesses open up new offices in the beef capital because they know not only is there plenty of work around now, there'll be plenty more to come," Mr Bailey said.

"It's why the Queensland Government is delivering more than $14.5 billion in road projects across regional Queensland, creating more than 13,500 jobs."

Transport Minister Mark Bailey, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Main Roads contractors visit work in progress at Northern Highway Access Upgrade which will link onto the Rockhampton Ring Road.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said with more than 5000 businesses calling the region home, the ring road would keep businesses moving and pave the way for more jobs in Central Queensland.

"The ring road will improve connectivity for our $4.8 billion economy. It'll mean families and businesses can get to our airport, defence base, hospital, emergency services, educational facilities, and entertainment and industrial precincts," Mr O'Rourke said.

"The road will provide a western link of the Bruce Highway extending from the Capricorn Highway (Nelson Street) in the south, through to Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road/Bruce Highway intersection in the north.

ROAD UPGRADE: Last year Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke turned the sod for Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere, which will link to the Rockhampton Ring Road.

"It will also create better connections between Gracemere and Parkhurst, improve access to the Capricorn Coast in the east, and link our crucial resource and agriculture sectors to the west."

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the ring road would connect with the $157 million Bruce Highway upgrade north of Rockhampton, which had already created more than 400 jobs for the region.

"The Rockhampton Ring Road will solve one of the highway's last pinch points, eliminating the need for vehicles to navigate 19 sets of traffic signals through Rockhampton's urban centre," Ms Lauga said.

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

"I'm sure families, local businesses and the 2600 daily truckies who drive through Rockhampton every day will welcome this upgrade."

Mr O'Rourke and Ms Lauga encouraged the community to participate in the online engagement, where the newly released concept design can be viewed and feedback can be provided.

The website will be open for comment until the end of June, 2020.

For more information visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au/rockhamptonringroad

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.