Moffat Beach rescue January 16
News

WATCH: Girl rescued from rough surf after storm

Maddie Manwaring
17th Jan 2021 4:36 PM
A girl was rescued after she was swept out to sea by a rip while swimming at an unpatrolled Sunshine Coast beach after Saturday's storm.

Two young girls had been swimming at Moffat Beach, near where Tooway Creek had broken through due to the wild weather, when one of them got into trouble.

In a flash, the girl was swept out to sea.

Liquid Gold Media photographer Mitchell Rolley-Barnes sprung into action after hearing the girl call for help as his mates filmed the rescue.

"I was just down at Moffat taking a few pictures of the storm for my photography page," he said.

A young girl was swept out to sea while swimming at Moffat Beach after Saturday afternoon’s storm. Picture: Lachie Millard
"Tooway had broken through after the storm, and two young girls were first to go down to play in it, and they jumped in and one got sucked out about 70m off the beach in about 15 seconds."

Mr Rolley-Barnes said he grabbed his surfboard and scrambled down into the surf.

"(There was an) 80 to 90 per cent chance she could have gotten back in herself, but I just wanted to make sure," he said.

'It was horrendous': Storm wreaks havoc on Coast street

Dolphin death sparks fresh call to ban Noosa nets

"I wouldn't really call it saving her, more just making sure it didn't end up worse."

Mr Rolley-Barnes said he saw people on the beach "just standing and filming" the ordeal.

He said the incident was a reminder for people to be safe in rips and floodwater.

"People just need to be careful, and when someone needs help get off your bloody phones."

Surf Life Saving Queensland urges swimmers to always swim at patrolled beaches between the red and yellow flags, and to maintain attention and supervision of young children near any body of water.

