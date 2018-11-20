Watch Grease under the stars

STARRY Nights Outdoor Movies presents the one and only cult classic Grease at the Eumundi Drive-in on Saturday and Sunday, November 24 and 25.

Come along for a night of hydromatic systematic good times under the starry skies.

"We encourage movie-goers to roll up by the car load, with the ticket price a flat $25 per car,” Starry Nights director Trent Harvison said.

"For those who prefer to walk in and sit up the front, it's just $10 a person”.

"We're happy for people to get comfortable on lounge chairs on utes, bring their own bean bags, or spread out a picnic rug on the grass,” he said.

Trent said that audio is broadcast through the powerful Starry Nights outdoor speakers, and drivers can also tune in their FM car stereos.

To guarantee a spot on the night, pre-book your tickets at www.ticketebo.com.au/starrynights.

Venue: Eumundi Showgrounds, Black Stump Rd off Memorial Dr, Eumundi. Near northern Eumundi entrance to Bruce Highway.

Gates open: 5.30pm Screening: 7pm-ish