‘Absolutely grim’: Noosa's normally bustling Hasting St.
News

INSIDE LOOK: Hastings Street’s ‘absolutely grim’ reality

Matt Collins
26th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
NOOSA'S tourist shopping mecca Hastings St will be completely closed by the weekend.

That is according to Hastings St Association president Emma Hull who had the stark realisation after walking through an empty Hastings St this morning.

"90 to 95 per cent of the businesses in the street are closed," she said.

"The rest will be closed by the weekend."

"It's just not viable for them to be there."

"There is just no one on the street."

"You can hear the crows. It's absolutely grim."

 

24/7: Security will be put in place along Hastings St and Noosa Police will be monitoring CCTV cameras around the clock.
Ms Hull advised security will be put in place along Hastings St and Noosa Police will be monitoring CCTV cameras around the clock.

Thankfully, a number of landlords have already reached out to business tenants to relieve of some of their rental pressures.

But the Hastings St Association president said she hoped more could be done.

"We need their landlords to understand the time they are going through, Ms Hull said.

"Any rent reduction or deferral is a great assistance.

"We are pushing hard for State and Federal Government to put things in place."

 

The Hastings St Association recently met with Noosa Council and other business groups to give businesses support at every level.

"I know they (Noosa Council) are looking at the rate levies they can lighten up on the business sector across the Shire," Ms Hull said.

"We are pushing hard for State and Federal Government to put things in place."

While Noosa businesses tirelessly work their way through the impact of the COVID-19 virus, Ms Hull encouraged all of the Shire to get behind their local businesses as much as they could.

"It's good to see Hastings St and the whole of Noosa area in this together," she said.

"We need to be proactive and supportive."

