Subscribe
Watch-house cop sacked for computer hacking

by Judith Kerr
29th May 2020 10:07 AM
A CIVILIAN police officer, working in a Toowoomba watch-house, has been sacked after being found guilty of hacking into computers and stealing.

The 35-year-old male assistant watch-house officer, was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing held in the past year found him guilty of misconduct.

Police said the man was from the Southern Police District, which includes Toowoomba and had been working in a watch-house.

