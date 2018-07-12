WATCH: Bins ablaze near gas bottles at shopping centre

THE latest in a string of fires has left shop owners shocked and terrified by the danger caused to Warwick buildings after three industrial rubbish bins were allegedly set alight last night.

Eyewitness Donna Clark was walking to her car when she noticed the plastic recycling bins engulfed in flames in the Grafton St carpark of Rose City Shoppingworld just after 7pm.

Ms Clark called Warwick fire station as fire continued to escalate in close proximity to gas bottles and shop doors.

TERROR: Flames engulfed three industrial recycling bins full of cardboard in the car par of Rose City Shoppingworld last night. Donna Clark

"It wasn't really toasting marshmallows kind of stuff, the plastic was melting and the fire was quite impressive," she said.

"I was more concerned about the shops that were very close by, we would not want the shopping centre to have any damage."

A QFES spokesman said two Warwick fire crews arrived to find the rubbish bins "well involved" around 7:20pm.

The bins were full of recycling cardboard, which fuelled the blaze.

Firefighters spent 40 minutes on scene to control the fire.

Video footage of the emergency shows firefighters using a water hose to put out the flames.

The aftermath of last night's bin fires in Warwick. Donna Clark

Warwick police were also on scene.

Police investigations into last night's incident are ongoing.