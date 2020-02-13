Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Yanni Van Zijl is the latest person to run as council candidate in upcoming Noosa Council election.
Yanni Van Zijl is the latest person to run as council candidate in upcoming Noosa Council election.
News

WATCH: Latest Noosa Council nominee up for new challenge

Matt Collins
13th Feb 2020 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHE may be the twentieth person to put their hand up in the upcoming Noosa Council election, but Yanni Van Zijl believes she is up for the challenge.

The long-term Noosa resident has spent over 20 years in the region raising her children and working on her creative passions.

 

 

Yanni Van Zijl is the latest person to run as council candidate in upcoming Noosa Council election.
Yanni Van Zijl is the latest person to run as council candidate in upcoming Noosa Council election.

Van Zijl has studied photography and fine arts and enjoyed many years as a freelance photographer.

"I did predominantly weddings and portraits," she said.

Back when she started taking photos for a living, the industry was in a lot different place.

"At the time there was only about seven professional photographers on the whole of the Sunshine Coast," she said.

"Nowadays there would be seven just in this street."

In more recent years, Van Zijl has focused on recycled art, creating impressive sculptures from unwanted plastic and other rubbish she has picked up from across the region.

'We live here, it's a magnificent place. Every day I live here is a privilege," she said.

"You feel compelled to give something back.

"It feels great to create something with a message."

Van Zijl put her hand up to run as councillor at the upcoming election because she believed the things she valued were not being spoken about by current candidates.

"I wanted to run because I think that some of the principles of the other people don't align with yours," she said.

"All of sudden you think, you know what, I've got something to say."

The much talked about short stay accommodation issue was something the potential councillor held particularly close to her heart.

"I had the joy of watching my kids grow up in a street playing with their mates and we had the annual Christmas party where we would all come together," she said.

"I don't want to see that break down.

"It's our residents that volunteer at nippers and give blood. They are the fabric of society."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
noosa council noosa council election noosa councillor yanni van zijl
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        30 years and life’s still a drag

        premium_icon 30 years and life’s still a drag

        News Matt Dunstan, aka Melony Brests shares his 30 year journey as a drag queen. Including dealing with bullies and how he came out to his mum.

        The depths below: Mass damage as carpark floods

        premium_icon The depths below: Mass damage as carpark floods

        Weather Residents find their basement flooded.

        Power out, homes evacuated as Coast cops torrential downpour

        Power out, homes evacuated as Coast cops torrential downpour

        Weather More than 200mm of rain recorded in one Coast area

        Rotary urge community for bushfire support

        Rotary urge community for bushfire support

        News ‘The road ahead for bushfire survivors is a difficult one.'