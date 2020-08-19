WATCH LIVE: Langer Cup team plays with new footy freedom

Ipswich SHS players Amazaiya Leoplo (left) and Mason Pintegne tackle St Marys College ball carrier Cooper Tate-Roche in their earlier Langer Cup clash in Toowoomba. Ipswich State High travel to Marsden on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Kevin Farmer

WITH nothing to lose and everything to gain today, Ipswich State High is out to deliver a performance it hopes can resurrect its 2020 Langer Cup campaign.

Winless from the first three games, Ipswich State High needs victory today and next Wednesday to have any mathematical chance of sneaking into the finals.

However, head coach Josh Bretherton knows releasing the pressure valve might just be what his team requires to showcase its true potential after an inspired second half last week.

Down 18-0 at halftime, Ipswich State High rallied with three quickfire tries to almost manufacture a stunning victory against Keebra Park at the North Ipswich Reserve.

"The positive is we can play good football and we showed that and it actually turned out to be a pretty good game of football,'' Bretherton said.

"But we just left it way too late.''

A week later, Ipswich State High is one convincing victory away from hitting top gear.

"What the boys have got to do is take those good things they've done . . . showing they can execute exactly the way we planned to and the way they wanted to,'' Bretherton said.

Today's opponent Marsden has one win, as has the other team ahead of Ipswich in St Mary's.

That means Ipswich State High can still secure four points and possibly get in a differential battle if Marsden and St Mary's lose their final two clashes.

While the expectations on Ipswich may have eased, the coach said his players were no less relaxed about today's do-or-die encounter.

"Internally within this group, they are still putting pressure on themselves to do everything they can to keep the season alive,'' he said.

"We just have to pick ourselves up and ideally go and win the next two and see what happens. Try to take control of what goes on.''

Today's encounter will be livestreamed again on this QT website from 4pm, along with Ipswich State High's earlier Walters Cup clash between the same schools.

Ipswich State High's much improved year 10 team are also chasing their first win in the match at 3pm.

Among key changes for today's game include bringing Shane "The Tank'' Tolova'A back as an impact player.

"Someone with that sort of power and strength, it will be good to have him back in the team . . . now that's he's ready to go,'' Bretherton said.

"He'll add some value off the bench.''

The Ipswich State High School team have been working with Luhrman on how to better harness his strength and assert himself in the right way on a football field.

Exciting young hooker Tommy Luhrman will start, rather than coming off the bench, and the coach plans to change his prop rotation.

Bretherton said his team knew what went wrong against Keebra Park last week.

"For the first 15 minute period, it was very poor from us,'' Bretherton said. "That is where it went wrong.''

Ironically, Ipswich State High had more energy in their warm-up keen to start well after losing to St Mary's 24-16 a week before.

Bretherton said Ipswich State High's lack of defensive intensity after that allowed Keebra Park to "roll through us''.

"A couple of things that we were going to try and do well to control Keebra Park early and were planned for, we just didn't execute,'' he said.

"It's really about getting our mindset right because in reviewing it, the boys knew all the answers and knew how they should have dealt with things.''

GAME DAY

Walters Cup (3pm): Ipswich State High v Marsden

Langer Cup (4pm): Ipswich State High v Marsden

Both matches at Marsden being livestreamed at: qt.com.au