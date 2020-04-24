Menu
WATCH LIVE: Latest on Qld’s COVID-19 cases

24th Apr 2020 11:28 AM

THE State Government will this morning provide an update on the number of coronavirus cases in Queensland and its response to the crisis.

Health Minister Steven Miles and Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath will be speaking at 11.30am.

 

 

 

It comes after two new cases were recorded yesterday. There have only been eight since Monday, including two 24-hour periods with no new cases.

As of yesterday, there were 1026 cases of coronavirus reported in Queensland with 282 of those still active.

