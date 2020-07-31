WATCH LIVE: One new case, 9076 tests carried out

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Queensland has had one new case overnight - a 20-year-old male who was in quarantine - as more questions surround the three women charged with lying about visiting virus-riddled Melbourne.

He is believed to have been a close contact of people who went to the Korean restaurant in sunny bank on July 23.

Some 9076 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, and there are 11 active cases in the state.

Olivia Winnie Muranga, 19, Diana Lasu and and Haja Timbo, 21, were spoken to by police about breaching health directives put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus and heavily fined - just two days before allegedly lying to get back into Queensland.

It comes as Chief health Officer Jeannette Young called on those criticising the foolish behaviour of others to also think about their own as she urged people to stay home when sick, wash their hands and socially distance.

"If you're criticising these people for their actions but have given fake names or false contact details at a café or restaurant, you're also a problem," she said.

Inconsiderate behaviour could be the difference between Queensland maintaining control of COVID-19 and "completely losing its grip on the virus", Dr Young said.

"What is happening in Victoria could very well happen here," she said.





