WATCH LIVE: Noosa Council candidate debate

NOOSA Council candidates will meet at the Noosa Christian Outreach Church tonight to debate topics important to local residents and businesses.

The Sunshine Coast Daily and Noosa News is streaming the forum live, hosted by the Daily's editor, Nadja Fleet.

Twenty-two candidates have officially registered through the Electoral Commission Queensland to run for Noosa Council.

>> SEE THE FULL LIST OF CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR NOOSA COUNCIL HERE

Clare Stewart and Tony Wellington are in the race to be the next Noosa Mayor. The candidates will join a host of other Noosa Council hopefuls in an election forum tonight.

Tune in from 6.30pm on this website as the candidates answer questions from the public, as well as from community and business groups.

Voters head to the polls on Saturday, March 28 and early voting opens on March 16.