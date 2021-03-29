Three-day lockdown as 10 new cases recorded

Greater Brisbane will lock down for three days from 5pm this afternoon after 10 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state overnight.

Four of the new cases were locally acquired.

Two of the cases are under investigation, but one of them is believed to be a nurse from the PA Hospital.

"Our schools will close from tomorrow," the Premier said.

"It will enable our health authorities to get on top of the contact tracing.

"I know this will mean some disruption to people's lives. But we've done this before."

Ms Palaszczuk said one of the new cases had travelled to Gladstone.

She said Queensland's latest cluster was the highly contagious UK variant.

She said the lockdown was the "right thing to do based on the health advice".

A third case was confirmed on Sunday, the brother of a Stafford landscaper who tested positive to the highly infectious UK strain on Thursday night.

They believe he may be the link between the latest cluster and one earlier in the month, when a doctor working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19.

It comes as health officials were forced into an embarrassing backdown after claims a Strathpine man had held a house party with 25 people while awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

The man, whose test returned positive, says he did not hold any party and Queensland Health confirmed a media release sent on Monday was incorrect.

Instead there were only five people at the home - four of them his housemates.

Lachlan Simpson said his heart had been racing after the mix-up, but that he thought he knew how authorities got it wrong.

"I told them that I had a gathering two weeks prior to me getting tested and somehow they've taken that day and moved it forward to Friday," he said.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier, CHO to provide COVID update