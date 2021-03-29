Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Three-day lockdown as 10 new cases recorded

29th Mar 2021 8:16 AM | Updated: 8:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Greater Brisbane will lock down for three days from 5pm this afternoon after 10 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state overnight.

Four of the new cases were locally acquired.

Two of the cases are under investigation, but one of them is believed to be a nurse from the PA Hospital.

"Our schools will close from tomorrow," the Premier said.

"It will enable our health authorities to get on top of the contact tracing.

"I know this will mean some disruption to people's lives. But we've done this before."

Ms Palaszczuk said one of the new cases had travelled to Gladstone.

She said Queensland's latest cluster was the highly contagious UK variant.

She said the lockdown was the "right thing to do based on the health advice".

A third case was confirmed on Sunday, the brother of a Stafford landscaper who tested positive to the highly infectious UK strain on Thursday night.

They believe he may be the link between the latest cluster and one earlier in the month, when a doctor working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19.

It comes as health officials were forced into an embarrassing backdown after claims a Strathpine man had held a house party with 25 people while awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

The man, whose test returned positive, says he did not hold any party and Queensland Health confirmed a media release sent on Monday was incorrect.

Instead there were only five people at the home - four of them his housemates.

Lachlan Simpson said his heart had been racing after the mix-up, but that he thought he knew how authorities got it wrong.

"I told them that I had a gathering two weeks prior to me getting tested and somehow they've taken that day and moved it forward to Friday," he said.

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier, CHO to provide COVID update

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland update

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Matt Damon’s Noosa weather cross takes rain check

        Premium Content Matt Damon’s Noosa weather cross takes rain check

        News A Hollywood heart-throb has been spotted in Noosa during a holiday stopover but apparently not everything went according to plan.

        100 YEARS OF RAAF: The story behind air force

        Premium Content 100 YEARS OF RAAF: The story behind air force

        Community The Royal Australian Air Force celebrates its centenary on March 31

        Accountant, engineer embroiled in slick investment scam

        Premium Content Accountant, engineer embroiled in slick investment scam

        Technology This is not your typical celebrity scam, it's slick

        Friends' anxious wait as search continues for missing man

        Premium Content Friends' anxious wait as search continues for missing man

        News Friends and family have gathered on beach where man was last seen