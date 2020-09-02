Menu
WATCH LIVE: Premier delivers COVID-19 update

2nd Sep 2020 6:00 AM

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is this morning providing an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

She will be speaking from Cairns at 8am.

It comes after there were two new cases recorded yesterday - male student from Staines Memorial College and a nurse from Ipswich Hospital.

It was also revealed that police had apprehended infamous bikie Shane Bowden after he flew into Queensland from Victoria.

As of yesterday, there were 28 active cases across the state with 18 people in hospital.

coronavirus covid-19 queensland
News Corp Australia

