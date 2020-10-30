Menu
WATCH LIVE: Premier makes border decision

30th Oct 2020 9:46 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is about to announce whether the Sunshine State will throw its borders open to millions of southerners.

Just a day out from the State Election, Ms Palaszczuk is expected to allow more of NSW into Queensland but will maintain a ban on Sydney.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has consistently said the trigger to opening the border to NSW was when the state had 28 days of no community transmission.

NSW recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight and four new cases yesterday - three of which were a result of community transmission.

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier makes border decision

border covid-19 health queensland

