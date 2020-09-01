Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Student, nurse test positive as border dodger busted

by Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
1st Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A nurse, school student and infected Victorian border dodger are among the new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

All the new Queensland-based cases are linked to the Queensland Corrective Services Academy cluster in the state's southeast.

One of the infected is a 37-year-old male nurse from Ipswich Hospital and the other is a 18-year-old male student at Staines Memorial College, Redbank Plains.

The nurse, who was working in the hospital's COVID ward, was suffering from abdominal pain, a symptom not usually associated with coronavirus.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has also revealed police apprehended a 48-year-old man who came from Victoria who was known to be positive with COVID-19.

He arrived via a flight (JQ560) at 9.19am yesterday.

"This is great work from the police that have been able to apprehend this man who was trying to get into Queensland," she said.

"This goes to show how strong our order measures are and the fact that they are working."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is provide a COVID-19 update at 9am today. Picture: Attila Csaszar
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is provide a COVID-19 update at 9am today. Picture: Attila Csaszar

As of yesterday, there were 27 active cases in Queensland with Deputy Premier Steven Miles warning restrictions on large gatherings were likely to remain for at least another month.

Those restrictions, which limit visitors in homes to no more than 10, are in place across Brisbane, Logan, Toowoomba, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus editors picks health live updates

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        Premium Content Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        News COVID-crazy video footage has emerged of patrons dancing on chairs at a Queensland country pub, apparently thumbing their nose at strict virus safety rules for licensed...

        Snake catcher’s warning as ‘hectic’ season kicks off

        Premium Content Snake catcher’s warning as ‘hectic’ season kicks off

        Environment Snake catchers are urging locals to put safety first and be aware of what could be...

        When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Premium Content When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Opinion How you can ensure your voice is better heard in corridors of power

        VOTE NOW: 42 top Sunshine Coast teachers

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: 42 top Sunshine Coast teachers

        Education Recognise your favourite Coast teacher for their outstanding work