WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

There has been one new case of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours - connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

The new case is a close contact of someone who has contracted the virus through the Wacol cluster.

Premier Annastacia Palascczuk said more than 20,000 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, which is the highest to date.

It comes as authorities continue investigating a possible link between a COVID-19 cluster at Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre at Wacol and an earlier cluster at Logan that arose after three young women returned to Queensland from Melbourne.

Early genomic results showed the outbreaks were the same strain of COVID-19.

The latest cluster may have been sparked by a yet-unidentified visitor to the detention centre, or by a traveller who imported the virus from interstate.

There were no new cases yesterday and the number of active cases in Queensland remained at 18.

The detention centre cluster involves 10 cases - five staff members, and five members of their families.

Meanwhile, a Brisbane virologist says there could bhe several missing cases because not enough Queenslanders are getting tested.

University of Queensland virologist Associate Professor Ian Mackay said not enough Queenslanders were being tested, considering about 20,000 people could be tested in a day.

"It's hard to believe at any given point that only 6000 people are sick, we expect there to be more illnesses such as those with respiratory symptoms," he said.

